The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 134.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of BK opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.