The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

