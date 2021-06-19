The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 935,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $69,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $99.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

