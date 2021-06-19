The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk Sells 2,500 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Buckle stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 357,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.