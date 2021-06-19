The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 297.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

