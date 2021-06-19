The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 297.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

