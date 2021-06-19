The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $51.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.50 to $51.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

