The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also result in cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of an increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Further, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.75.

SCHW opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

