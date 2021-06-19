The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

TCS opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $615.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Container Store Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

