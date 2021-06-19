The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

