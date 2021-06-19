The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.