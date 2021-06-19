The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

