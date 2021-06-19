The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,571 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of The Kroger worth $348,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Kroger by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.