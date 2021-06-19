The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.26.

KR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

