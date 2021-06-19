The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.26.
KR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.