The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.32

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and traded as high as $114.00. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.56.

About The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

