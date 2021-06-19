The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Sells $2,004,000.00 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $43.42 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $69.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

