The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $33,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 980.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,752,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 162.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $178.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

