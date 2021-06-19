The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lowered by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

