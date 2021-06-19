The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

