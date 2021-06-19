The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

The Toro has raised its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Toro has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Toro to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE:TTC opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.74. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,762. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

