The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1,759.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,020 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

