Thoma Bravo Advantage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,600 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,523% compared to the average daily volume of 838 call options.

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

