Thor Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of THO stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

