ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $32.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

