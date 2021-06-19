Tidal Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $60,706.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $60,706.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00059672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00737508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00083729 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

