TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.93. 646,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.76. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.