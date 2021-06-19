TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,517 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of TopBuild worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,665,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $43,980,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $34,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

NYSE BLD opened at $179.93 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

