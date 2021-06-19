TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Financial Review

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TORM has a beta of -362.14, indicating that its share price is 36,314% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51% Euroseas 11.14% 10.15% 2.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TORM and Euroseas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $747.40 million 0.85 $88.11 million N/A N/A Euroseas $53.30 million 3.15 $4.04 million ($0.02) -1,236.00

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TORM and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euroseas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Euroseas has a consensus price target of $6.68, indicating a potential downside of 73.00%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than TORM.

Summary

Euroseas beats TORM on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

