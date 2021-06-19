Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 345 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

