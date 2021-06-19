Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOSYY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

