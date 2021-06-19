Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Total Se (EPA:FP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FP. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of FP stock remained flat at $€39.69 ($46.69) during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,476,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.53. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.