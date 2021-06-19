Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,985 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,688% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 call options.

Quanterix stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,185 shares of company stock worth $3,151,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

