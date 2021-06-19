Trainline’s (TNLIF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline has an average rating of Hold.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.