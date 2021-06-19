Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $29,521.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00059621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00739213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00083756 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

