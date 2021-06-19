Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.04. 19,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,053,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

