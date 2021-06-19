Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $312.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

