TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of TriCo Bancshares worth $106,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

