Tripio (TRIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $477,913.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $477,913.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00725050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083367 BTC.

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

