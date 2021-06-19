Truist Securities Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $217.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.17.

ETSY opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.47. Etsy has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $114,962,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

