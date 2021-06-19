Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $70.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCNNF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TCNNF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,352. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

