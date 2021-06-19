Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

TGVSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tryg A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Tryg A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $23.82 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

