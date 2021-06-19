Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $77.60

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.60, but opened at $81.00. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 2,737 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,950,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

