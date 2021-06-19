Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $591,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Twilio by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.61. 2,718,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

