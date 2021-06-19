Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 790,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $440.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.