U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.