UBS Group AG Buys 10,728 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $117.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

