UBS Group AG Grows Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 160.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCC. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.50.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

