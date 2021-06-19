UBS Group AG Has $9.48 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 484.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,842 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of IDACORP worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IDACORP by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IDACORP by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

