UBS Group AG Purchases 6,075 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 10.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter.

PSCI stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

