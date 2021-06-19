UBS Group AG Sells 5,443 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

BAP stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

